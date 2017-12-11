Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma Wedding: What Management, Marketing Students Could Learn From The Way It Happened

Confirmed! Anushka, Virat are now married- ANI Digital (@ani_digital) December 11, 2017
The way every news, development and rumours evolved around ‘Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli wedding’ in last one week, should be studied as a case study. Students from Management, Advertising, Branding and Marketing have got several lessons to learn from the wholes happenings.
Here are some management lessons we have noticed:
The airtime Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli brand got
As a brand, together, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma –which is now called ‘Virushka’ as the former Brangelina - are a force to reckon with in the branding world.
As Manish Porwal of Alchemist told Business Today, “They are not only two big brands coming together. Their presence creates a story, something more than just face value. It also has a lot to do with the fact that they are dating, so people naturally don't only see an ad, they see more than that".
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are currently endorsing around 28 brands across all genres between them, in which, the Indian cricketer endorses 18 superior brands including Audi, Tissot and MRF while Anushka Sharma endorses 10, including brands like Polaroid, Pepsi and her own apparel brand, Nush.
Now think about the whole airtime, media coverage, and eyeballs the brand had received when people were waiting to hear “the news”.
How they ‘managed’ to keep it as secret
Though this relates to the earlier point of the media coverage they received and also to what is called personal, but look at this dimension: When every eye is on you, how you manage to keep something as secret as it, is a big thing and which will benefit a brand in its business.
The practice of leaving people to guess about what you are going to announce has been an effective public relation strategy for some of the best brands across the world.
