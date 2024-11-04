Video: Delhi Teacher's Classroom Activity Receives Online Praise

A video of a Delhi teacher engaging students in a creative classroom activity has gone viral. In the video, she demonstrates how to measure height by stretching out her arms. This engaging activity has quickly gained popularity on social media, earning widespread praise.

The video was shared by the teacher named Sapna Bhatia on Instagram. It begins with Ms Bhatia inviting a student to the front of the classroom. She bends one arm down toward the floor and raises the other hand to the blackboard, asking the student to mark the spot where her outstretched hand touches the board. Then, standing straight, Ms Bhatia shows that her height matches the mark, illustrating the concept that arm span is nearly equal to height - a concept known as the one-to-one arm span-to-height ratio.

The video has received over 17 million views and 300,000 of likes, making it an online sensation. The comments section is filled with praise and admiration.

Reactions To Video

Viewers were full of praise for teacher's innovative classroom activity. One user described the video as "enlightening," while another remarked, "New learning to me." The activity sparked interest, with one viewer calling it "interesting" and another commenting, "Now this is real activity." Many users felt inspired to try it themselves, with one sharing, "Ma'am, I tried it too!" and another confirming, "Tried and tested! This actually works!"

In August, a video featuring Khushboo Kumari, a teacher from Banka, Bihar, also went viral for her unique teaching style. At Prothomot Madhyamik Vidyalaya, she used creative methods to teach math and other subjects, like using rhymes to explain geometry and popular Bollywood songs to lighten the learning load. Her innovative approach, part of the government's Chahak program, was widely shared by users, including IAS officers, making her an internet sensation.