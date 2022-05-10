Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2023 On New Pattern; Pre-Boards In February

Image credit: shutterstock.com According to UPMSP, the Class 10, 12 exams will be held in offline mode in March

UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the academic calendar for the session 2022-23. According to UPMSP, the Class 10, 12 exams will be held in offline mode in March, and be conducted in a new format. READ MORE | Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2022 In June

The pre-boards will be held in February, from February 1 to 15 for Class 10 and 12 and from February 16 to 28 for Class 9 and 11. The half-yearly practical exams will be conducted in the last week of September and half yearly written exams in the second and third week of October. The practical exams will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023, and written examinations in March.

The paper pattern has also been changed this year, and will be different. As many as 30 per cent of the questions in Class 10 will be MCQ based, while the MCQ pattern is likely to be introduced in Class 12 exam from 2025. The question paper will be segregated into two parts; section A will consist of MCQ based questions, section B is of subjective type. The Class 9, 10 students need to appear in 5 monthly tests, as per the new paper pattern.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process for the UP Board 10th, 12th exams have been concluded, and the results will be announced in June. "The Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June," an official earlier told Careers360. For details on the UP board 10th, 12th exams, please visit the website- upmsp.edu.in.