  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2023 On New Pattern; Pre-Boards In February

Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2023 On New Pattern; Pre-Boards In February

UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The pre-boards will be held in February, from February 1 to 15 for Class 10 and 12 and from February 16 to 28 for Class 9 and 11

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 10, 2022 7:54 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP To Complete 10th, 12th Evaluation Process 2022 By May 7, Result In June
Uttar Pradesh Board 10th Exams To Have 30% MCQs From Next Year; Internship For Class 9, 11
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 To Begin Tomorrow
UPMSP To Conduct UP Board Class 12 English Exam Today In 24 Districts
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP To Conduct Class 12 English Exam Tomorrow In 24 Districts
Uttar Pradesh Board Changes 12th Biology, 10th Science Question Papers In Exam Centres In Azamgarh
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2023 On New Pattern; Pre-Boards In February
According to UPMSP, the Class 10, 12 exams will be held in offline mode in March
Image credit: shutterstock.com
India:

UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the academic calendar for the session 2022-23. According to UPMSP, the Class 10, 12 exams will be held in offline mode in March, and be conducted in a new format. READ MORE | Uttar Pradesh Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2022 In June

Latest: Top 100 Careers after completing Class 12th. Check here
Browse: Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

The pre-boards will be held in February, from February 1 to 15 for Class 10 and 12 and from February 16 to 28 for Class 9 and 11. The half-yearly practical exams will be conducted in the last week of September and half yearly written exams in the second and third week of October. The practical exams will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2023, and written examinations in March.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The paper pattern has also been changed this year, and will be different. As many as 30 per cent of the questions in Class 10 will be MCQ based, while the MCQ pattern is likely to be introduced in Class 12 exam from 2025. The question paper will be segregated into two parts; section A will consist of MCQ based questions, section B is of subjective type. The Class 9, 10 students need to appear in 5 monthly tests, as per the new paper pattern.

Meanwhile, the evaluation process for the UP Board 10th, 12th exams have been concluded, and the results will be announced in June. "The Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June," an official earlier told Careers360. For details on the UP board 10th, 12th exams, please visit the website- upmsp.edu.in.

Click here for more Education News
Uttar Pradesh Board 10th examination Uttar Pradesh Board 12th Examination UPMSP

Suggested For You

Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist, Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
Entrance Prep: Know The 10 Tips For Making Smart Notes
5 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jadavpur University Tops Among State Universities In Nature Index Ranking
Jadavpur University Tops Among State Universities In Nature Index Ranking
CBSE Term 2 10th Science Paper Analysis Live Updates:
Live | CBSE Term 2 10th Science Paper Analysis Live Updates: "Easy, Few Questions Were Tricky"; Check Reactions
NEET-PG 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Details Here
NEET-PG 2022 Admit Card To Be Released Soon; Details Here
High Court Directs Maharashtra Govt To Issue Orphan Certificate To 2 Students Who Wish To Appear For NEET
High Court Directs Maharashtra Govt To Issue Orphan Certificate To 2 Students Who Wish To Appear For NEET
Digital University Kerala Partners With United Nations, World Health Organization On Disaster Preparedness
Digital University Kerala Partners With United Nations, World Health Organization On Disaster Preparedness
.......................... Advertisement ..........................