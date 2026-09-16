Uttar Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2026: 15,012 Vacancies, Check Registration, Exam Dates

Uttar Pradesh Teacher Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has issued recruitment notifications for 15,012 teacher posts across the Basic and Secondary Education departments. The vacancies include 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban) posts, 897 Assistant Teacher posts in attached primary sections of non-government-aided secondary schools, and 2,607 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) posts.

UPESSC Teacher Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

For 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban) and 897 Assistant Teacher posts, the registration process begins today, September 16. The last date to deposit the application fee is October 15, while candidates can make corrections to their applications until October 19. The examination will be held on December 3 and 4.

For the 2,607 Post Graduate Teacher posts, online registration and the application process will begin on September 18. The last date to deposit the application fee is October 17, and candidates can make corrections to their applications until October 21. The examination will be held on December 15 and 16.

One-Time Registration Mandatory

The commission has introduced a One-Time Registration (OTR) system for candidates applying for the advertised posts. Candidates are required to complete the OTR process before applying for the respective posts.

The detailed advertisements, eligibility criteria, and application instructions are available on the official UPESSC website, upessc.up.gov.in. Candidates are advised to carefully read the detailed notification before submitting their applications.