Uttar Pradesh Government Cracks Down On Illegal Coaching Centres

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a special statewide drive to regulate coaching institutes and take strict action against centres operating without registration. The initiative aims to provide students with a safe, transparent and quality educational environment.

As per PTI report, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said that all district magistrates have been directed to conduct a detailed survey of coaching institutes operating in their districts and prepare a comprehensive list.

"All district magistrates have been directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of all coaching institutes operating in their respective districts and prepare a list. Strict action, as per rules, is being ensured against institutions that are not registered under the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act, 2002," Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said.

The minister said that registered coaching institutes are also being inspected to ensure compliance with safety norms. Inspections cover building infrastructure, fire safety measures, electrical safety and other essential facilities. He warned that any negligence or irregularity would not be tolerated.

"The Yogi Adityanath government is continuously working to ensure discipline, transparency and accountability in the education system. The interests of students and parents are of utmost importance. Through coordination among all concerned departments, it is being ensured that every coaching institute operating in the state complies with the prescribed standards," Upadhyay said.

The state government is working towards creating a safe, organised and reliable educational ecosystem for students preparing for higher education and competitive examinations.

The government has prioritised ensuring quality education along with a secure learning environment for students. Authorities have also been directed to ensure complete compliance with prescribed standards in coaching institutes. In this regard, a letter has been issued by Special Secretary, Higher Education, Nidhi Srivastava.

District magistrates across the state are conducting special drives to identify unregistered institutes and ensure strict implementation of the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act, 2002. Regular inspections are also being carried out in registered institutions to review student safety, basic facilities and administrative arrangements.