US Student Visas For Indians Drop Sharply In 2025, CIS Report Finds

The number of US student visas issued to Indian students has dropped sharply in 2025, according to a new report by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS). As reported by ANI, the study says the decline could affect international student enrolment, the US job market and the flow of skilled graduates into the country's workforce.

The report notes that Indian and Chinese students continue to form the largest share of international students in the US. Citing data from the Institute of International Education (IIE), it says 363,019 Indian students and 265,919 Chinese students were enrolled in US higher education institutions during the 2024-25 academic year. Together, they made up 53 per cent of the total international student population.

To understand the trend, the report analysed F-1 student visas issued between May and August from 2017 to 2025, excluding 2020 because visa processing was heavily affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. These months usually account for the highest number of student visas issued before the start of the academic year.

According to the report, only 22,149 F-1 visas were issued to Indian students during the May-August period in 2025. This is 62 per cent lower than the 58,694 visas issued during the same period in 2024 and 60 per cent below the average recorded between 2017-19 and 2021-24.

Chinese students also recorded a decline. The US issued 40,034 F-1 visas to Chinese nationals during the same period in 2025, compared with 61,075 visas in 2024.

The report also highlighted the role of the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme, which allows international students to work in the US after completing their studies. It said Indian and Chinese graduates account for a large share of students participating in OPT, particularly in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) fields.

The CIS report argues that a fall in student visa approvals could reduce the number of international graduates entering the US workforce through the OPT programme. It also discusses concerns related to national security and technology transfer, especially in sensitive research areas, while acknowledging that the vast majority of international students travel to the US for legitimate educational opportunities, reported by ANI.