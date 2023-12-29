UPSC Hiring MBBS Professionals Through Direct Recruitment, Check Details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for direct recruitment to various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the UPSC for detailed information. The last date to fill the online application form is January 11, 2024. The deadline for printing of completely submitted online application is January 12, 2024.

The job role would require the candidates to work in the hospitals of the Government of NCT of Delhi. The applicant will primarily be handling patients of various types in these hospitals for medical care. However, he/she can also be entrusted with other administrative work. The candidates appointed to the service will not be allowed to practice in private.

Specialist Grade III (Anaesthesiology)

The commission has invited forty six vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III (Anaesthesiology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The vacancy is invited for the permanent post. The pay scale for the post is Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. Candidates eligible for the post should have a recognised MBBS degree qualification with three years' experience in the concerned Specialty after obtaining the first postgraduate degree or five years' experience after obtaining the first postgraduate diploma. The maximum age limit of the candidate applying can be 50 years of age.

Specialist Grade III (Biochemistry)

One vacancy is open for the post of Specialist Grade III (Biochemistry), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital. The post is permanent with Pay Scale Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. The maximum age limit of the candidate is 50 years. The candidates applying for the posts are required to have a recognised MBBS degree with at least three years experience in the concerned Specialty after obtaining the first postgraduate degree.

Specialist Grade III (Forensic Medicine)

Seven vacancies are open for the post of Specialist Grade III (Forensic Medicine), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The post is permanent with Pay Scale Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. The maximum age limit is 45 years. Candidates having a recognised MBBS degree qualification with three years' experience in the concerned Specialty after obtaining the first postgraduate degree can apply for the post.

Specialist Grade III (Microbiology)

Nine vacancies are open for the post of Specialist Grade III (Microbiology), Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of National Capital. The post is permanent and Pay Scale is Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. The maximum age limit is 48 years. The candidates are required to have a recognised MBBS degree with three years' experience in the concerned Specialty after obtaining the first postgraduate degree or five years' experience after obtaining the first postgraduate diploma.

Specialist Grade III (Pathology)

Seven vacancies are open for the post of Specialist Grade III (Pathology), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The post is permanent with Pay Scale Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. The maximum age limit is 50 years. A recognized MBBS degree with three years experience in the concerned Specialty after obtaining the first postgraduate degree or five years experience after obtaining the first post graduate diploma.

Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery)

Eight vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III (Plastic Surgery and Reconstructive Surgery), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi. The post is permanent with a Pay Scale Level- 11 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC. The maximum age limit for the post is 45 years. A recognized MBBS degree with three years' experience in the concerned Specialty after obtaining the first postgraduate degree.