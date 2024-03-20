UPSC Prelims Rescheduled To June 16 Due To General And Assembly Polls

UPSC CSE 2024: The prelims will now take place on June 16 instead of the initially planned May 26 date.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has changed the date of the Civil Services Examination (Prelims) 2024 to avoid overlapping with upcoming general elections and state assembly polls.

The exam will now take place on June 16 instead of the initially planned May 26 date. Passing the preliminary exam is the initial stage for selection to IAS, IPS, IFS, Indian Forest Services, and other central civil services.

Candidates who clear the prelims will qualify to sit for the Civil Services mains exams, scheduled for five days starting September 20.

“Due to the schedule of the impending general election, the Commission has decided to postpone the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination - 2024, which also serves as the screening test for Indian Forest Service Examination, 2024, from 26-05-2024 to 16-06-2024,” an official notification of CS(P)-IFoS(P) examination 2024 reads.