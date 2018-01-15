NDA & NA (I) 2018 Official Notification Out Online application portal at upsconline.nic.in will be open till 5 February 2018 for the applicants. UPSC will conduct the exam on 22 April 2018.

UPSC NDA NA I 2018 Notification; Check Details New Delhi: Official notification has been released for National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I) 2018. Online application portal at upsconline.nic.in will be open till 5 February 2018 for the applicants. Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the exam on 22 April 2018. The exam will be held for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 141th Course, and for the 103rd Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2019. Details of the exam is available at upsc.gov.in.



In this exam, 360 vacancies will be filled up in National Defence Academy (208 for Army, 60 for Navy and 92 for Air Force) and 55 in Naval Academy (10+2 cadet entry scheme).



Eligibility

Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Candidates must be class 12 pass in 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University.



Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy: Candidates must be class 12 pass in 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University with Physics and Mathematics.



UPSC will conduct the examination at Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Allahabad, Bengaluru, Bareilly, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dharwad, Dispur, Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jorhat, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Tirupati, Udaipur and Vishakhapatnam.



