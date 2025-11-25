UPSC Issues Admit Cards For Enforcement Officer And Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner Exam

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) vacancies. Candidates can visit the official website to download the hall tickets.

The UPSC had invited applications for 156 EO/AO (Level-8 pay matrix) and 74 APFC vacancies (Level-10 pay matrix). The age limit for EO/AO is 30 years with age relaxation of 3 years, 5 years and 10 years for OBC, SC/ST and PwBD candidates respectively. For APFC, the age limit is 35 years for UR/EWS candidates with further age relaxation for other categories.

"A pen and paper based Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) to shortlist the candidates for Interview for recruitment to the posts of Enforcement Officers/Accounts Officers and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner shall be conducted by the Commission," said the UPSC in the notification, adding that the date of the examination will be notified later on the official website (expected on November 30, 2025).

About the test:

The test will be of two hours duration.

All questions will carry equal marks.

The test will consist of objective-type questions with multiple choices of answers.

The medium of the test will be both English and Hindi.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers.

There are a total of 74 examination centres, and candidates can visit upsconline.nic.in to download the admit card after filling in the login credentials.