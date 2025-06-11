UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 Announced: What's Next?

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the result of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025. The exam was held on May 25, and candidates who appeared for it can now check their results on the official UPSC website - upsc.gov.in.

How To Check UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result:

To download the result, follow these steps:

Step 1. Visit the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, navigate to the "What's New" or "Examinations" section.

Step 3. Click on the link titled "UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 Result".

Step 4. A PDF will open or download, containing the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.

Step 5. Use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number and check your qualification status.

What's Next After Clearing the Prelims?

Candidates who have qualified the Prelims are now eligible to appear for the UPSC Mains Examination 2025. But first, they must fill out the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I), which will be released soon by the Commission along with submission guidelines and deadlines.

Only those who complete this step will be allowed to appear for the Mains exam.

UPSC Mains 2025: Exam Structure & Papers

The Mains is a descriptive written exam consisting of 9 papers, including:

Paper I: Essay (250 marks)

Papers II-V: General Studies I-IV (250 marks each)

Papers VI & VII: Optional Subject Papers I & II (250 marks each)

Paper A: Compulsory Indian Language (300 marks - qualifying)

Paper B: English Language (300 marks - qualifying)

The total marks for the Mains stage are 1750.

After the Mains: Personality Test

Candidates who qualify the Mains will move on to the Interview stage (also called the Personality Test), which carries 275 marks. This final round assesses not only knowledge but also leadership qualities, clarity of thought, and ethical integrity.