UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam Result 2024 Declared, Check Details

The UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examinations 2024 were held on June 16 at various exam centres.

UPSC CSE Exam 2024: Steps to Download the Result

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Locate the link reading: "Result - CIVIL SERVICES (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2024" on the homepage.

Click on the link, and the result will appear on the computer screen.

Check your roll number and if you have made it to the list, download the result.

Take a printout for future reference.

UPSC CSE 2024: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination Structure

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination consists of two objective-type (multiple-choice) papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. These papers collectively carry a maximum of 400 marks. The marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by candidates who qualify for the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not count towards their final order of merit.

UPSC CSE 2024: Qualification Criteria

The Commission will release a list of candidates qualified for the Civil Services (Main) Examination based on a minimum qualifying mark of 33% in General Studies Paper-II of the Preliminary Examination and the total qualifying marks in General Studies Paper-I as determined by the Commission.

UPSC CSE 2024: Negative Marking for Incorrect Answers

There will be negative marking for incorrect answers, as follows:

Each question has four alternatives. One-third (0.33) of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

If a candidate provides more than one answer, it will be treated as incorrect, and the same penalty will apply.

UPSC CSE 2024: Civil Services (Main) Examination Structure

The Civil Services (Main) Examination includes a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The written examination consists of nine conventional essay-type papers, with two papers qualifying in nature. Marks from all compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and the Interview/Personality Test will be counted for ranking.

UPSC CSE 2024: Interview/Personality Test

Candidates who secure the minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Main Examination, as determined by the Commission, will be called for an Interview/Personality Test. The number of candidates invited for the Interview/Personality Test will be about twice the number of vacancies. The Interview/Personality Test consists of 275 marks with no minimum qualifying marks.