UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Name And Roll Number-Wise Results Out

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the name list of the qualified students in CSE Prelims 2024, which was held on June 16. Students can check the list by visiting the official website, The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the name list of the qualified students in CSE Prelims 2024, which was held on June 16. Students can check the list by visiting the official website, upsc.gov.in . However, UPSC has earlier released the results, which contained the roll numbers of the qualified candidates, on July 1.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2024: Steps To Download Result

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

Locate the link reading: "Result - CIVIL SERVICES (PRELIMINARY) EXAMINATION, 2024 (with name)" on examination section

Click on the link, and the result will appear on the computer screen

Check your roll number and name, and download the result

Take a printout of the result for future reference

The official notification reads: "In continuation of the Press Note dated 01/07/2024 declaring the Roll Number Wise Result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2024 held on 16/06/2024, the Name and Roll Number wise result of the Candidates who have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024."

UPSC CSE 2024: Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination Structure

The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination consists of two objective-type (multiple-choice) papers: Paper 1 and Paper 2. These papers collectively carry a maximum of 400 marks. The marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by candidates who qualify for the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not count towards their final order of merit.

UPSC CSE 2024: Civil Services (Main) Examination Structure

The Civil Services (Main) Examination includes a Written Examination and an Interview/Personality Test. The written examination consists of nine conventional essay-type papers, with two papers qualifying in nature. Marks from all compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and the Interview/Personality Test will be counted for ranking.