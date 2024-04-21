NDA, Combined Defence Services Examinations 2024 Today, Check Key Guidelines

NDA, CDS Exams 2024: The entry of candidates into centres closes 30 minutes before start of the test.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is conducting the Combined Defence Services (CDS) and the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examinations today. The examination is being held in two sessions, the first from 10am to 12.30pm and the second from 2pm to 4.30pm.

The entry of candidates into examination centres closes 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

Important guidelines:

Candidates must present a printed copy of their e-admit card at the assigned examination centre. Failure to produce the e-Admit card will result in the candidate being denied entry to the examination.

Additionally, candidates must carry a photo ID card, the number of which is specified in the e-Admit card, for each session.

Candidates are prohibited from bringing valuable items such as mobile phones, smart/digital watches, electronic devices, books, or bags into the examination premises. Venue Supervisors will not provide storage for these items.

The possession or use of mobile phones or any other electronic/communication devices, even if switched off, as well as any incriminating material such as notes on e-Admit cards, papers, or erasers, is strictly prohibited inside the venue.

Candidates are advised to bring a black ballpoint pen to the examination hall for taking the exam.

If candidates have any objections regarding the questions asked in the exam papers, they may submit representations through the "Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)" within seven (07) days from the date of the examination.

