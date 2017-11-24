First Female IPS Officer From Sikkim: Success Story Of Aparajita Rai Aparajita Rai is the first woman IPS officer form Sikkim. She had appeared for the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2010 and 2011 and cleared both the times.

In Sikkim, Aparajita Rai is not an unfamiliar name. She is the first woman IPS officer form Sikkim. She had appeared for the UPSC Civil Services exam in 2010 and 2011 and cleared both the times. She is also the first sikkimese to hold such a high rank in the civil services exam. During her training she also won the 1958 Batch IPS Officers' Trophy for the best Lady Outdoor Probationer, Shri Umesh Chandra Trophy for Field Combat, the 55th Batch of Senior Course Officers Trophy for Best Turn Out and West Bengal Government Trophy for Bengali.



Her success story is of grit, determination and motivation to bring about a change.



Rai was born in an educated family where her father was a divisional forest officer and her mother was a graduate school teacher. When she was just 8 years old, her father passed away. It was during this time that she witnessed the insensitivity with which government servants treated the general public even for smallest of jobs. That is how she decided that she would become a part of the system and change the way things worked.



"Anyone who comes to me should not face the same harassment or agony which people generally encounter in government offices," she had said in an interview to a local daily.



In school she was an excellent student. She was a state topper and scored 95 percent in ISC exams. For her performance in board exams, she received the Best Girl All Rounder Shrimati Ratna Pradhan Memorial Trophy in Tashi Namgyal Academy.



After completing her school education, she appeared for National Admission Test (NAT) and went on to complete BA LLB (Hons) degree in 2009 from West Bengal National University of Judicial Sciences, Kolkata. She appeared for Civil Services exam in 2009 too but could not clear it then.



In the CSE 2010, she cleared the exam with 768th rank. She appeared again in 2011 and cleared the exam again in 2012 with 358th rank.



Even though she failed once, she did not deter from her aim and appeared for the exam again and succeeded.



