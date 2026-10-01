UPSC Centenary Celebrations: Prime Minister Modi Tells Aspirants And Officers To Put "Nation First, Citizen First"

UPSC Centenary Celebrations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday participated in the centenary celebrations of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at Bharat Mandapam and applauded the institution's century-long legacy, describing its journey as a celebration of the aspirations of millions of young Indians and the trust placed in it by the people. This celebration "is of that faith," which "every Indian has in this institution," the prime minister noted.

The commission on Wednesday commenced its two-day centenary celebrations, titled 'Manthan', at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the completion of 100 years of the institution's journey.

Modi said that the country must bring youth into public services who are not attracted to public office. Addressing the event, he said it is essential that the recruitment examination does not just test what a candidate knows but also sees "why that youth wants to come into civil services".

The Prime Minister's Office shared a post on X, highlighting Modi's speech.

Adding further, he said: "Our mantra is... citizen is God. Meaning, the citizen of the country is no less than a deity to us. For us, the service of the citizen is paramount."

The prime minister said that "we must always remember two touchstones. One - nation first. Second - citizen first".

According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Modi also released a commemorative coin, a stamp and a book titled '100 Landmark Judgements: Shaping the Policies of UPSC and Public Service Commissions in India'.

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According to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the celebrations brought together senior public functionaries and eminent speakers for deliberations on the evolving role of civil services, innovations in public administration, and the institutional values that underpin public service.