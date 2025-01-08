UPSC CDS I Final Merit List Out, Check Steps To Download

UPSC CDS I Final Merit List: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final merit list for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2024.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the merit list by visiting the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

A total of 590 candidates have been selected, including 470 males and 120 females.

UPSC CDS I Final Merit List 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Go to the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the link that reads "Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 (OTA)" under the "What's New" section on the homepage

Step 3. You will be redirected to a PDF containing the final merit list

Step 4. Check the merit list and download it

Step 5. Take a hard copy for future reference

The official notification states: "The list of 121st Short Service Commission (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course also includes the names of some of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s)."

UPSC CDS Exam 2 2024: Exam Structure

The selection process consists of a written test and an interview.

Written Examination: Subjects and Marks

For admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy:

English: 2 hours, 100 marks

General Knowledge: 2 hours, 100 marks

Elementary Mathematics: 2 hours, 100 marks

For admission to the Officers' Training Academy:

English: 2 hours, 100 marks

General Knowledge: 2 hours, 100 marks

The maximum marks for both the written examination and the interview are the same for each course. Specifically, the maximum marks are 300 each for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy, and 200 each for the Officers' Training Academy.

