Advertisement

UPSC CDS I Final Merit List Out, Check Steps To Download

UPSC CDS I Final Merit List 2024: A total of 590 candidates have been selected, including 470 males and 120 females.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
UPSC CDS I Final Merit List Out, Check Steps To Download
UPSC CDS I Final Merit List 2024: Candidates can download the merit list by visiting official website.

UPSC CDS I Final Merit List: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final merit list for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2024.  

Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the merit list by visiting the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.  

A total of 590 candidates have been selected, including 470 males and 120 females.  

UPSC CDS I Final Merit List 2024:  Steps To Download 

Step 1. Go to the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in 
Step 2. Click on the link that reads "Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2024 (OTA)" under the "What's New" section on the homepage  
Step 3. You will be redirected to a PDF containing the final merit list 
Step 4. Check the merit list and download it
Step 5. Take a hard copy for future reference  

The official notification states: "The list of 121st Short Service Commission (Men) (NT) (UPSC) Course also includes the names of some of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s)."  

UPSC CDS Exam 2 2024: Exam Structure  
The selection process consists of a written test and an interview.  

Written Examination: Subjects and Marks  

For admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy:  

English: 2 hours, 100 marks  
General Knowledge: 2 hours, 100 marks  
Elementary Mathematics: 2 hours, 100 marks  

For admission to the Officers' Training Academy:  

English: 2 hours, 100 marks  
General Knowledge: 2 hours, 100 marks  

The maximum marks for both the written examination and the interview are the same for each course. Specifically, the maximum marks are 300 each for the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy, and 200 each for the Officers' Training Academy. 
 

Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com