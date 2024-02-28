UPSC Announces Results For January 2024 Recruitment Drive

UPSC Recruitment January 2024: Successful candidates have been notified by post.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that it has concluded the recruitment process for January 2024 and released the results. The commission stated that it has notified successful candidates individually through postal communication.

Among the appointments, nine individuals have been designated for roles as assistant director grade-II (Economic Investigation) at the Office of the Development Commissioner under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Additionally, a total of 122 candidates, including 79 females, have been appointed to positions as vice principals within the Education Department of the Government of National Capital Territory Delhi.

Furthermore, 14 candidates have been appointed to serve as assistant chemists within the Indian Bureau of Mines under the Ministry of Mines.

Moreover, seven candidates have secured positions across five other departments.