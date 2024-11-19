UPMSP: UP Board Releases Date Sheet For Board Exams

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12 board exams. Students who would be appearing in the UP Board exam in 2025 can download the date sheet from the official website of the board upmsp.edu.in

The exams will begin for both classes 10 and 12 from February.



The UP Board class 10 exam will begin with the Hindi subject. The Mathematics exam will be held on March 1. The Sanskrit exam will be held on March 3, Science exam will be conducted on March 4 and English on March 7, 2025.

The UP Board class 10 exam in 2025 will be held in two shifts: the first shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, and the second shift from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. The practical exams for class 10 may be held in January or February 2025.

Earlier, there were reports about a possible delay in the UP Board exam dates due to the Maha Kumbh Mela being held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. However, the board has now released the timetable for board exam.

Steps to download date sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPMSP

Step 2: Click on the UP Board Exam 2025 Time Table link

Step 3: The Class 10 and Class 12 exam timetable pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the pdf for further reference

The date sheet comprises important details such as exam dates, timings, and other essential instructions.