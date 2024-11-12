Advertisement

UP Police Constable 2024 Written Exam Result To Be Announced Soon, Check Steps To Apply

The UP Police Constable Exam 2024 was conducted on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024.

Read Time: 2 mins
UP Police Constable Exam 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) is expected to release the results of the UP Police Constable 2024 exam shortly. Once announced, candidates who appeared for the exam can download their results by visiting the official website of UPPRPB, uppbpb.gov.in. Applicants will need to enter their login credentials to access the results.

The Board has already released the final answer key.


UP Police Constable Exam: Steps To Check Results 

Step 1. Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in  
Step 2. On the homepage, locate and click on the link for the "UP Police Constable Exam 2024"  
Step 3. Enter your login credentials 
Step 4. A new page will appear on your screen  
Step 5. Check the result in the PDF format and download it 
Step 6. Take a printout of the result for future reference 

Selection Process

The selection process involves multiple stages:  

Written Exam
  
Physical Test
  
Document Verification
  
Medical Examination 


The written examination consisted of 150 questions, carrying a total of 300 marks, and was divided into the following sections:

General Knowledge
  
General Hindi
  
Numerical and Mental Ability
  
Mental Aptitude, IQ, and Logical Reasoning 

The exam duration was 3 hours (180 minutes).  

The written exam was held on August 23, 24, 25, 30, and 31, 2024, at 1,174 centers across 67 districts under strict security measures, including biometric verification. Earlier, the exam was conducted on February 17 and 18, but it was canceled due to paper leaks.  

