UP Government Releases Teachers' Guideline 2026 To Protect Students During Heatwaves

The Uttar Pradesh government has introduced the Teachers' Guideline 2026 to help schools safeguard students from the rising threat of heatwaves. The guidelines are issued by the Basic Education Department to equip teachers with the knowledge and practical skills needed to prevent heat-related illnesses and ensure students remain safe during extreme summer conditions. It is prepared under the directions of Additional Chief Secretary (Basic Education and Secondary Education) Parth Sarathi Sen Sharma.

The initiative focuses on awareness, early identification of heat stress symptoms, first aid, and school-level preparedness to minimise the impact of heatwaves on children's health and education.

UP Government Teachers' Guideline 2026

Under the new Teachers' Guideline 2026, teachers have been assigned a key role in spreading awareness about heatwave safety. Students will be taught simple but effective ways to stay safe during extreme heat through morning assemblies, classroom sessions, and co-curricular activities.

The guideline encourages students to drink plenty of water, avoid direct sunlight, wear light-coloured cotton clothes, and eat water-rich seasonal fruits such as watermelon, muskmelon, cucumber, and kakdi. They will also learn to recognise early warning signs of heat exhaustion and immediately inform teachers if a classmate feels unwell.

Schools will display 'Dos and Don'ts' posters for students, parents, and the school community.

Schools to Prepare Heat Action Plans

The state government has directed every school to develop a School Heat Action Plan. Health nodal teachers will coordinate heatwave-related activities, while orientation programmes will be organised for teachers, staff, and students.

Schools must ensure the availability of first aid kits, ORS packets, digital thermometers, and emergency medical contacts, including the 108 ambulance service. Safe drinking water should remain accessible throughout the day, and students will be encouraged to drink water every 20 to 30 minutes.

The guideline also recommends proper ventilation, working fans, shaded areas, tree plantation, and, wherever possible, cool roofs and reflective paint to reduce heat exposure on school campuses.

Outdoor Activities Restricted During Heatwave Alerts

According to the Teachers' Guideline 2026, morning assemblies, sports, and other outdoor activities should be completed before 10 am. During orange or red heatwave alerts, all strenuous outdoor activities must remain suspended.

Teachers have also been instructed to immediately shift students showing symptoms such as dizziness, excessive sweating, vomiting, confusion, or unconsciousness to a shaded area, provide first aid, apply cold compresses, and seek medical assistance if required.

Special attention will be given to students with asthma, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, disabilities, or those recovering from recent illnesses. Parents have also been advised to ensure children stay hydrated, avoid sending sick children to school, and follow heat safety practices at home. Schools will regularly monitor heatwave alerts issued by the India Meteorological Department and conduct mock drills to strengthen preparedness.