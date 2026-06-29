"No Child Should Be Left Behind": Yogi Adityanath Announces UP School Enrolment Drive From July 1

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced the second phase of the 'School Chalo Abhiyan', a campaign aimed at ensuring that every child in the state gets access to education.

The campaign will start from July 1 and continue till July 15. The government has set a target of achieving 100 per cent enrolment in schools and bringing children who have dropped out back into the education system.

In his message, CM Yogi said that "no child should remain deprived of education" and urged parents, teachers and citizens to work together to make the campaign successful.

Highlighting the importance of education, the Chief Minister said that knowledge is the biggest strength and helps children reach new heights in life. He said schools are not only places for learning but also centres for building values, discipline and character.

CM Yogi also encouraged teachers to make learning more interesting through activities and sports so that children develop a stronger connection with schools. He appealed to parents to support their children and not judge them only by marks but also encourage their confidence and abilities.

The Chief Minister highlighted several government initiatives aimed at improving school education in Uttar Pradesh. These include 'Project Alankar' for modernising secondary schools, 'Operation Kayakalp' to improve school facilities and 'Mission Prerna' and 'Mission Nipun' to focus on quality education and better learning outcomes.

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He also mentioned the role of the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya scheme in providing better opportunities for girls and highlighted the availability of nutritious cooked meals in government schools to support children's health and education.

The campaign will also focus on ensuring regular attendance of students and encouraging parents to send children aged 3 to 6 years to 'Bal Vatika' programmes.

CM Yogi called upon citizens to make the 'School Chalo Abhiyan' a people's movement and help ensure that no child remains outside the school system.

He said that the future of Uttar Pradesh will become brighter only when every child gets the opportunity to study and grow.