University Of Kerala Declares BCom First Semester (Commerce, Tax Procedure and Practice) Result Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the result at the official website exams.keralauniversity.ac.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT University Of Kerala Declares BCom First Semester (Commerce, Tax Procedure and Practice) Result New Delhi: University of Kerala has declared the degree results for First Semester B.Com Commerce and Tax Procedure and Practice (337) Degree Examination December 2016 (2016 Admn. Regular , 2015 Admn. Improvement/ Supplementary). Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check the result at the official website exams.keralauniversity.ac.in. Results have been declared roll number wise in a .pdf format available at the official website.



Results have been declared for regular exam in December 2016 and Improvement/ supplementary exam in 2015

Results have been declared for 955 candidates; 1037 candidates had registered for the exam

644 candidates have cleared the exam, thus the overall pass percentage is 67.43%

'The date for revaluation and scrutiny is 24.03.2018. Candidates should make use of draft mark list available in the university website for applying for revaluation. Application for revaluation and scrutiny should be submitted through ONLINE only.' On 27 February, the University had declared results for BSc Chemistry and Industrial Chemistry, BA Communicative Arabic, BA Journalism & Mass Communication & Video production, BA Malayalam & Mass Communication and BCom Commerce & Hotel Management And Catering.



