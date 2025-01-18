Advertisement

University Of Birmingham Offers Scholarships For Indians, Check Eligibility Criteria

To be considered for our 125th Anniversary Scholarship worth up to £5,000, which is exclusively for students domiciled in India

The scholarship is only available for September 2025 entry and cannot be deferred to 2026.
The University of Birmingham is offering scholarships for Indian students to celebrate its 125 Years of Excellence. These scholarships are available for postgraduate taught (PGT) Master's programs starting in September 2025, with funding amounts ranging from £4,000 (approximately Rs 4,21,397) to £5,000 (approximately Rs 5,26,747).

The official website states: "To be considered for our 125th Anniversary Scholarship worth up to £5,000, which is exclusively for students domiciled in India, eligible students must submit a separate application for the India Chancellor's Scholarship. This will open soon, so please check our website regularly for updates. Winners will be selected based on academic merit from the shortlist generated through the India Chancellor's Scholarship applications. Sign up to our mailing list below to be one of the first to hear when the India Chancellor's Scholarship opens."

Eligibility Criteria

  • Have applied for and received an offer to study a taught Master's degree at the University of Birmingham (UK campus) for the 2025/26 academic year
  • Reside in one of the eligible countries
  • Be classified as an overseas fee payer for tuition purposes
  • Begin full-time studies at the UK campus in September or October 2025

The eligible countries for the University of Birmingham scholarship include Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Ghana, India, Iran, Kenya, Malaysia, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Exclusions And Ineligible Programmes

The scholarship is only available for September 2025 entry and cannot be deferred to 2026. Programmes delivered via distance learning, MBA programmes, and other postgraduate options such as PhD, MPhil, MRes, MMus, MLit, PGDip, and PGCert are not eligible. Undergraduate programmes, including MBChB, MEng, MSci, and MPharm, are also excluded, as are students studying at the University of Birmingham Dubai campus.

