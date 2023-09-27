University Grants Commission Asks Institutions To Celebrate Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav To Encourage Hindi Language

With an aim to encourage multilingualism and celebrate the diversity in unity of Indian languages, schools and higher educational institutions across the country have been directed to celebrate the Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav for 75 days. The celebrations will take place to mark the Janma Jayanti (birth anniversary) of Mahakavi Subramania Bharati on December 11, which is celebrated as 'Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas' every year.

An official notification released by the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the vice chancellors from higher educational institutions to make all efforts for celebrating Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav on the suggested themes from September 28 to December 11. The institutions are further requested to appoint a nodal officer for coordinating the event at their respective institutes.

Themes for the celebration

The 75-day Bhartiya Bhasha Utsav with theme 'Bhashanye anek, bhav aik' will be conducted from September 28 to December 11, 2023.

As part of the celebrations, exclusive exhibitions will be held on ' Bhasha' showcasing information about scripts, history of language, key historical figures, famous literature, cultural, historical and spiritual unity of all Bharatiya Bhashas.

A tech zone featuring different tools and software for students that can be used for learning languages will be set up. The tech zone will include machines that can be used for translation, downloading and teaching few simple tools.

Competitions will be conducted on language quiz, speech and debates in different languages, poetry recitation and essay writing competitions. Cultural programmes depicting lok Parampara, folk-art, street plays and dramas will also be held. A 'BHASHATHON' program based on Bharatiya Bhashas can be organised at university level involving all the students.