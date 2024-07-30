University Body Advises HEIs For Adopting Water Conservation Measures

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification advising Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to explore and implement innovative methods for conserving water. The HEIs can introduce water conservation measures by incorporating it into the curriculum, offering relevant courses and conducting research projects on the same.

An official notification by the UGC reads, "Water is an essential and limited resource that supports all life on Earth. The increasing global population, ongoing impact of climate change, rapid urbanisation, and industrialisation have put enormous stress on water resources. This has led to water scarcity in many regions. Effective and efficient management based on sound scientific methodology is necessary for the sustainable development of this scarce resource."

Besides introducing courses and curriculum on water conservation and conducting research projects, HEIs can execute several methods for recharging its own water level.

The institutions can contribute to the cause by promoting innovative practices such as rainwater harvesting and artificial recharge to augment groundwater, improving water use efficiency, and creating awareness through people's participation, which can lead to the sustainability of groundwater.

UGC has been issuing advisories on rain harvesting, water conservation, and other related topics. HEIs can refer to these advisories. HEIs can also look into the conservation practices provided in the Institutional Development Plan guidelines of the UGC, the notification added.

Water conservation is the practice of using water efficiently to reduce unnecessary water usage.