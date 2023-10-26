Universities From The US And UK Dominate Yet Again In THE World University Rankings 2024

In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 by subject, the universities from the US and UK take the number one positions across all 11 of the subject rankings.

The UK's University of Oxford has claimed the top spot in both clinical and health and computer science and US universities have come first in the other nine subjects including arts and humanities, business and economics, education, engineering, law, life sciences, physical sciences, psychology and social sciences.

Arts and humanities, life sciences and social sciences only have UK and US universities in the top 10 this year.

Harvard University and Stanford University top in the list of three subjects making them the highest scorers. While Harvard University tops engineering, law and life sciences, Stanford tops in arts and humanities, psychology and is jointly topping in social sciences. Massachusetts Institute of Technology topped in business and economics and is a joint top in social sciences.

While this year's THE World University Rankings by subject shows a greater diversity of universities and countries excelling across the world, these rankings are still dominated by US and UK institutions.

The top positions of the 11 subject rankings show increasing diversity as compared with the World University Rankings 2020 by subject, especially in social sciences, education, business and economics.

The World University Rankings in its 20th edition witnessed the participation of 108 countries and regions. Around 1,904 universities are ranked overall this year which is an increase from 1,799 universities last year.

For this year's analysis, 16.5 million research papers were examined which is 1 million more than last year. Additionally, 134 million citations have been examined, compared with last year's 121 million.

