United Nations Opens Applications For 2026 Young Professionals Programme; Check Eligibility

The United Nations (UN) has opened applications for its 2026 Young Professionals Programme (YPP), which offers eligible young graduates an opportunity to begin a career with the organisation. The last date to apply is November 30, 2026.

The programme includes a competitive entrance examination for candidates seeking entry-level professional positions in the UN Secretariat. This year's examination is in the area of Development and Sustainability, which covers subjects related to economic and social development, environmental issues and sustainable development.

However, the programme is not open to all applicants worldwide. Candidates must be citizens of a country included in the UN's participating-country list for 2026. India is not on this year's list, so Indian nationals cannot apply on the basis of Indian nationality alone.

United Nations Young Professionals Programme 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must meet the following requirements to apply:

Nationality: Applicants must be citizens of a country participating in the 2026 programme.

Applicants must be citizens of a country participating in the 2026 programme. Age limit: Candidates must be 32 years old or younger by December 31, 2026. They must have been born on or after January 1, 1994.

Candidates must be 32 years old or younger by December 31, 2026. They must have been born on or after January 1, 1994. Educational qualification: Applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree or an equivalent degree requiring a minimum of three years of study, in a field relevant to the examination.

Applicants must hold at least a bachelor's degree or an equivalent degree requiring a minimum of three years of study, in a field relevant to the examination. Language proficiency: Candidates must be fluent in either English or French.

Applicants should check the official job advertisement for the accepted fields of study and other requirements before submitting their applications.

What Is The United Nations Young Professionals Programme?

The Young Professionals Programme is a recruitment initiative that helps the UN select qualified candidates for professional positions within its Secretariat.

The selection process includes an entrance examination. Candidates who successfully complete the process may be placed on a roster for consideration for suitable vacancies. However, being placed on the roster does not guarantee a job offer, as appointments depend on available positions and the organisation's requirements.

United Nations Young Professionals Programme 2026: How To Apply

Eligible candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official United Nations Careers website.

Check the eligibility criteria and participating-country list for 2026.

Open the job advertisement for the Development and Sustainability examination.

Read the educational qualification and other requirements carefully.

Apply through the UN's online recruitment system, Inspira.

Submit the application before November 30, 2026.

Candidates should ensure that they meet all the requirements before applying. They should also refer to the official UN Careers website for updates on the examination and recruitment process.