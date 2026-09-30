UNESCO Honours Finland And Brazil AI-In-Education Projects With 2026 ICT Prize

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has awarded its 2026 King Hamad Bin Isa Al-Khalifa Prize for the Use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in Education to two artificial intelligence-driven initiatives: Finland's Generation AI programme and Brazil's Redacoo Parana project, recognising their work in promoting creativity, critical thinking, and equitable access to quality learning.

According to the official announcement, the 2026 edition of the UNESCO ICT in Education Prize aimed to amplify innovative best practices demonstrating how teachers and learners are engaging with AI systems in ways that encourage critical thinking, creativity, and imagination.

The two winners were selected from over 100 nominations submitted by UNESCO member states and organisations. An independent jury of digital technology in education experts recognised the two projects for their excellence in using digital technologies, the organising body noted.

Finland's Project

Finland's Generation AI provides a series of evidence-based tools, materials and classroom activities which support learners to move from being passive users of AI to becoming individuals and collectives who can critically and creatively shape AI systems.

Foregrounding learner voice and agency, the programme uses inquiry and co-design-based pedagogies that emphasise learners as active makers, investigators and future shapers of AI systems.

According to official information, the project has demonstrated a positive impact on students' scientific reasoning and ethical reflection about AI and digital media and their ability to discern, explain, and critique sophisticated aspects of AI systems, as well as envision alternatives.

Brazil's Public Education Policy

The Redacao Parana programme is both a digital platform and public education policy that leverages artificial intelligence to expand equitable access to high-quality writing instruction across the state of Parana, Brazil.

Developed by the State Secretariat of Education of Parana, the initiative engages students through structured cycles of writing and revision, strengthening linguistic proficiency and higher order thinking and writing skills through the combination of AI-assisted feedback with teacher mediation. Teachers are also supported through structured training under the initiative.

The prize is awarded annually and recognises projects and initiatives that use technologies to enhance teaching, learning, and overall education performance in the digital age.