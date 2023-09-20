UK's University Of Bath Admission: Important Details For Indian Students

The application deadline is January 31, 2024.

The Department of Health at the University of Bath, a leading UK university, is now accepting applications for the BSc Sport programme for the 2024-2025 academic year. For the forthcoming academic year, the institution is offering three courses: BSc Sport and Exercise Science, BSc Sport Management and Coaching, and BSc Health and Exercise Science.

"The courses offer a chance to learn about the science of sport, exercise and health, coaching, management, leisure and physical activity, and how the body works. Many graduates from these sports-related courses go on to graduate study, or roles in sport coaching, sport media, and marketing, performance analysis, or physical education teaching," a press release of the university read.

The application deadline is January 31, 2024. As part of the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) process, students are required to submit a personal statement, a teacher's reference, and other relevant information.

Indian students who have studied or are currently studying under the CBSE and CISCE boards are required to have an average of 80 per cent marks across four subjects. Specifically, a minimum of 85 per cent in Mathematics or Science is required for the BSc Sport and Exercise Science course. Detailed entry requirements for A levels or the International Baccalaureate Diploma are available on each course's respective page.

Candidates must be proficient in English according to the university's requirements. A minimum of 75 per cent marks in the subject is required for the students of CISCE and CBSE boards. The university also accepts alternative English language tests such as the TOEFL IBT, PTE Academic, and IELTS.

Starting in 2024, the tuition fee for Indian students will be 28,800 ponds (29,59,701) per year, to be paid annually according to the specified payment terms.