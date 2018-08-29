UGC Notifies Amendment In Admission Rules For MPhil, PhD; Relaxation For Reserved Categories

UGC Notifies Amendment In Admission Rules For MPhil, PhD

UGC has notified amendments in the regulations for award of M.Phil. and PhD. The amendments notified provides relaxation in qualifying criteria for candidates who belong to reserved criteria. UGC has relaxed marks required in the entrance test for admission to an M.Phil. or PhD program. The amended regulation is University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D Degrees) (1st amendment ) Regulations, 2018.

Earlier the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D Degrees) Regulations, 2016 said that Higher Education Institutes will admit students to M.Phil. and PhD program through a two-step process which should include an entrance test and an interview or viva-voce.

The qualifying criteria in the entrance test was notified as, "An Entrance Test shall be qualifying with qualifying marks as 50%. The syllabus of the Entrance Test shall consist of 50% of research methodology and 50% shall be subject specific."

UGC has amended the regulation to provide relaxation in qualifying criteria. Now, candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC(Non-Creamy layers)/Differently-abled category need 45% instead of 50% for admission to M.Phil. and PhD programs.

The amendemnet reads, "provided that a relaxation of 5 % of marks (from 50% to 45%) shall be allowed for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC(Non-Creamy layers)/Differently-abled category in the entrance examination conducted by the Universities.

provided further that, if in spite of the above relaxation, the seats allotted for SC/ST/OBC(Non Creamy layer)/Differently-Abled categories remain unfilled, the concerned Universities shall launch a Special Admission Drive, for that particular category within one month from the date of closure of admissions of General Category. The concerned University will devise its own admission procedure, along with eligibility conditions to ensure that most of the seats under these categories are filled."

