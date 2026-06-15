UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 admit card shortly on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
The UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in universities and colleges across the country. As the examination date approaches, candidates are eagerly waiting for the release of their admit cards.
How to Download UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card
Once the admit card link is activated, candidates can follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card link
Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth and security code
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use
Exam City Slip Already Released
Before issuing the admit cards, NTA released the advance city intimation slip to help candidates know the city where their examination centre has been allotted. However, the city slip is not a substitute for the admit card and cannot be used for entry into the examination hall.
UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Live Updates: Get UGC NET Admit at NTA Portal
The UGC NET June 2026 admit card will be released only on the official NTA website: ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates must download it from there using their application number and DOB.
UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Live: NET 2026 Admit Soon at NTA Site
NTA is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 admit card by June 15, 2026 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The examination is scheduled from June 22 to June 30, 2026. The city intimation slip has been issued for travel planning and is not a substitute for the admit card.