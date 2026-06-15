UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Live: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the UGC NET June 2026 admit card shortly on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET is conducted to determine eligibility for the posts of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in universities and colleges across the country. As the examination date approaches, candidates are eagerly waiting for the release of their admit cards.

How to Download UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card

Once the admit card link is activated, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter the application number, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a printout for future use

Exam City Slip Already Released

Before issuing the admit cards, NTA released the advance city intimation slip to help candidates know the city where their examination centre has been allotted. However, the city slip is not a substitute for the admit card and cannot be used for entry into the examination hall.