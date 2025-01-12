UGC NET Admit Card Released For All Exam Days, Check Steps To Download

UGC NET Admit Card 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit cards for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2024. Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The exam will be conducted for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across various cities nationwide. The admit card contains essential details about the exam center, timing, and candidate information.

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Steps To Download

Step 1. Visit the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2. Click on the link to download the admit card on the homepage

Step 3. Enter your application number and password to log in

Step 4. View and download your admit card displayed on the screen

Step 5. Print a copy of the admit card for examination purposes

The admit card includes personal details, the selected subject, roll number, exam center, exam timings, and test day guidelines. Candidates must read and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card carefully. Note that admit cards will not be sent by post, and no duplicate cards will be issued at the exam center.

UGC NET Admit Card 2024: Exam Pattern

Paper 1

Marks: 100

Questions: 50

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Focus: Teaching/research aptitude, reasoning ability, reading comprehension, and general awareness

Paper 2

Marks: 200

Questions: 100

Type: Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)

Focus: Domain-specific knowledge in the subject chosen by the candidate

The total exam duration is 3 hours (180 minutes) without a break, and all questions are compulsory.

The UGC NET exam determines the eligibility of Indian nationals for the positions of "Assistant Professor" and "Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor" in Indian universities and colleges.