UGC NET 2026 Admit Card Soon: Check List Of Exams On June 22

UGC NET 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to issue the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2026 admit card soon on its official portal, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam conducting body released the advance intimation of examination cities on June 10, 2026. The city slip is available on the official website. Candidates can download it by logging in with their application number and password.

The NTA is set to conduct the UGC NET June 2026 examinations from June 22 to 30, as officially announced by the agency. The UGC NET 2026 exam will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD.

Exam On June 22, Shift Timings

Check the list of subjects scheduled on June 22.

Shift 1 (9 am to 12 pm)

Visual Art

Museology and Conservation

Punjabi

Tamil

Geography

Marathi

Labour Welfare/ Personnel Management/ Industrial Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/ Human Resource Management

Santhali

Shift 2 (3 pm to 6 pm)

Computer Science and Applications

Persian

Russian

Bengali

Home Science

Music

Population Studies

According to the official schedule, the UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted at various centres across the country on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026.

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Candidates must also understand the difference between admit card and city slip. The exam city slip is only an advance information of the allotted city where the examination centre will be located.