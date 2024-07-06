UCO Bank Recruitment 2024 Notification Released for 544 Apprentice Posts

UCO Bank Recruitment 2024: UCO Bank has started the online application process for filling 544 Apprentice posts. Interested candidates who are eligible for the post can apply online through the official website, nats.education.gov.in. Candidates can apply for engagement in one state only, as per the notice.

The total duration of training will be one year from the date of the contract.

Information about the conduct of the online written test or interview, the list of shortlisted candidates, and the results of the candidates provisionally qualified for selection will be updated on the official website of UCO Bank.

UCO Bank Apprentice: Stipend

A monthly stipend of Rs 15,000, including any subsidy amount by the Government of India, will be paid to the apprentice during the apprenticeship period. It will consist of UCO Bank's payment of Rs 10,500, and the Government's share of the stipend, Rs 4,500, will be directly credited to the apprentices' bank accounts through DBT mode as per extant guidelines.

Educational Qualification

Candidates must have a graduate degree from a recognized university or institute approved by the Government of India or its regulatory bodies. The result of the qualification must have been declared on or before July 1, 2024. Candidates have to produce mark sheets and provisional or degree certificates issued by the university, institute, or college.

The official notification reads: "The candidates should not have undergone apprenticeship either with UCO Bank or any other organization earlier or be pursuing apprenticeship training as per the Apprentices Act 1961 as amended from time to time. It is further clarified that any apprentices terminated by the organization where he/she was undergoing apprenticeship shall not be eligible to be considered."