TS TET 2024 Registration Begins For Teacher Eligibility Test

Registrations have started for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET). Candidates who wish to appear in the teacher eligibility test can apply on the official website from November 7-20, 2024. The exam is conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Telangana to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach in primary and upper primary schools in Telangana State. Students who qualify the exam will be eligible to apply for class 1-8 teacher posts at state government, mandal parishad, zila parishad, private aided and private unaided schools in Telangana.

The exam will be held between January 1 and 20, 2025 from 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm. The admit cards for the TS TET exam will be released on December 26, 2024. The TS TET exam will begin on January 1 and conclude on January 20, 2024. The results for the exam will be announced on February 5, 2025.

Candidates who have DElEd/DEd/BEd/Language Pandit or equivalent qualifications and those pursuing the final year of these courses can apply for TG TET 2024.

Candidates who applied for the TG TET May/June 2024 exam but did not qualify or those who want to improve their scores are not required to pay the exam fee. For other candidates, the application fee is Rs 750 for one and Rs 1,000 for both papers.



The exam is conducted for two papers. Paper 1 is held for candidates who intend to be teachers for classes 1 to 5, while the second paper is conducted for those who want to be teachers for classes 6 to 8.



