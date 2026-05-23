Telangana Polytechnic Entrance Test Result 2026 Out; Download Link Here

TS POLYCET Results 2026 Out: The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has declared the results of the Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2026 today, May 23. Candidates who appeared for the entrance examination held on May 13 can check their results on the official website, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in.

According to reports, the results were announced at 11:30 am at the office of the SBTET secretary at SV Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad.

The TS POLYCET serves as the gateway for admission to diploma courses in engineering, non-engineering, and technology offered by government, aided, unaided polytechnic colleges, and polytechnics functioning within private engineering institutions across Telangana.

TS POLYCET Result 2026: How To Check

Candidates can follow these steps to access their rank cards online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS POLYCET, polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Rank Card” link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and other required login credentials

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result on the screen

Step 5: Download the rank card and keep a printout for future reference

Candidates who qualify in the examination will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission into various polytechnic institutions in the state. The detailed counselling schedule is expected to be released on the official website soon.

TS POLYCET 2026 Exam Pattern

The examination consisted of questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. The paper carried a total of 150 marks, and no negative marking was applicable for incorrect answers. The examination was conducted in offline mode using OMR sheets and had a duration of two-and-a-half hours.

Last year, the TS POLYCET examination was also conducted on May 13, while the results were declared on May 24. Around 98,800 candidates had appeared for the test in 2025.