KNRUHS Releases TS NEET Merit List; Check Here

KNR University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal, Telangana has released the Telangana merit list (also known as TS NEET merit list) for the counselling for the admission to the medical and dental colleges in the state based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) results. List which has been released by KNRUHS include the roll numbers, names, NEET ranks of candidates appeared from the state of Telangana. KNRUHS has released the TS NEET merit list at knruhs.in.

Are Akshay topped the Telanagana NEET list who has secured 59th all India rank with 685 marks.

TS NEET Merit List 2019: Check here

KNRUHS relesed TS NEET merit list 2019 on this link:

TS NEET Merit List 2019

KNRUHS has released the TS NEET merit list of 13,615 candidates.

Meanwhile, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the body which is organizing all India quota counselling for medical admission, has finally released the complete NEET counselling schedule post extension of registration dates.

The registration and choice-locking process is over. The Committee will process seat-allotment till June 30, 2019 and then release the first allotment list on July 1. Students who are allotted a seat in the first round have to report for admission between July 1 and July 6.

NEET exam was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 and the results were declared in June.

