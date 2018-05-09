Telangana Gurukul CET Result 2018 Declared

'M. Sashank of Kumram Bheem belonging to the OC community topped the entrance exam for TG Gurukul CET by securing 95 marks out of 100. U. Hymavathi of Wanaparthi district and hailing from BC community secured 94 marks while L. Vyshali of Warangal Rural from SC community and K. Krishna Prasad from Nalgonda belonging to ST community each got 92,' reported The Hindu.
Close to 40000 students will be admitted to class 5 this year in 497 welfare residential schools in the State. This year 1,16,785 candidates appeared for the exam in April 2018.
CommentsCall letter to selected candidates will be given on May 10, 2018 and students have to join the institution from May 11, 2018. The second selected list will be released on May 30, 2018.
