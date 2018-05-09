Telangana Gurukul CET Result 2018 Declared Telangana Gurukulam CET result has been released for admission into 5th class. Results of the common entrance test can be found at tgcet.cgg.gov.in.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT TS Gurukul CET Result 2018: Know How To Check New Delhi: Telangana Gurukulam CET result has been released for admission into 5th class. The admission will be held at Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS), Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS) for the academic year 2018-2019. The exam was held on April 8, 2018. Online application for the exam was held in February- March 2018. Results of the class 5th admission common entrance test can be found at tgcet.cgg.gov.in.



'M. Sashank of Kumram Bheem belonging to the OC community topped the entrance exam for TG Gurukul CET by securing 95 marks out of 100. U. Hymavathi of Wanaparthi district and hailing from BC community secured 94 marks while L. Vyshali of Warangal Rural from SC community and K. Krishna Prasad from Nalgonda belonging to ST community each got 92,' reported The Hindu.



Close to 40000 students will be admitted to class 5 this year in 497 welfare residential schools in the State. This year 1,16,785 candidates appeared for the exam in April 2018.



Call letter to selected candidates will be given on May 10, 2018 and students have to join the institution from May 11, 2018. The second selected list will be released on May 30, 2018.



