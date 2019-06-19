Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET) Result Declared

TS EdCET Result 2019: Know How To Check

Osmania University has declared the result and rank card for the Telangana State Education Common Entrance Test (TS EdCET). Candidates who took the exam on May 31 can check the TS EdCET result online at edcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EdCET is conducted annually by Osmania University, for granting admission to BEd regular course in the colleges of education in the State, on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

TS EDCET Rank Card

The question paper was in English, Telugu and Urdu, expect for the English paper.

The minimum qualifying marks in the entrance test for all the candidates (except SC/ ST) shall be 25% of the aggregate marks (i.e, rounded off to 38 marks). There's no minimum qualifying marks for the candidates belonging to the category of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for ranking.

