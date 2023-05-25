TS EAMCET Result 2023 Declared: How To Download Rank Card

More than 3 lakh students appeared for the TS EAMCET this year

The Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) result 2023 has been declared today. Candidates can check their result on the official website of TS EAMCET - eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS EAMCET exam is conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH). This year, the entrance test was held from May 10 to May 14. The Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream exam was conducted on May 10 and May 11 and the Engineering (E) stream exam was held on May 12, 13, and 14.

How to check TS EAMCET result 2023

Step – 1 Visit the official website of TS EAMCET.

Step – 2 On the homepage, click on “View Results (E & AM)”.

Step – 3 Enter your registration number, EAMCET hall ticket number, and date of birth to login.

Step – 4 The result will appear on your screen.

Step – 5 Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2023 can also download the rank card from the website.

More than 3 lakh students appeared for the TS EAMCET this year. The response sheet was made available for the candidates on the official website.

Overall, 86.31 per cent students have cleared the TS EAMCET 2023. The pass percentage in the Agriculture and Medical Stream was recorded at around 86 per cent while the pass percentage in the Engineering stream stood at 80 per cent.

The TS EAMCET is held for admissions into various under graduate courses offered by universities and colleges in Telangana. The courses include B.E., B.Tech. (Bio-Tech.), B.Tech. (Dairy Technology), B.Tech. (Food Technology (FT)), and B. Pharmacy, and B.Sc. (Nursing) among others.