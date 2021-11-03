TS EAMCET Final Phase, Special Round Counselling Dates Announced; Complete Schedule Here
TS EAMCET Counselling: The registration for the TS EAMCET final phase of counselling will begin on November 6 and continue till November 7. Verification of certificates will be conducted on November 8.
The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, has announced the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) final phase and special round counselling dates. The registration for the TS EAMCET final phase of counselling will begin on November 6 and continue till November 7. Verification of certificates will be conducted on November 8. Students seeking admission to BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses will have to login at the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in for registration.
Latest: Your TS EAMCET score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here
Recommended: Know your college admission chances based on TS EAMCET Score. Click Here.
The students who were allotted seats in TS EAMCET 2021 round 1 counselling also have the option to now cancel the allotted seat till November 5 online.
Events
Dates
Last date for cancellation of provisionally allotted seat in first phase through online by the candidates
November 5, 2021
Final Phase
Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification
November 6 to 7, 2021
Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates in the final phase
November 8, 2021
Exercising options
November 6 to 9, 2021
Freezing of options
November 9, 2021
Provisional allotment of seats
November 12, 2021
Payment of tuition fee and self reporting through the website
November 12 to 15, 2021
Reporting at the allotted college
November 12 to 16, 2021
Last date for cancellation of provisionally allotted seats in final phase online
November 18
Special Round
Exercising options
November 20 to 21, 2021
Freezing of options
November 21, 2021
Provisional allotment of seats
November 24, 2021
Payment of tuition fee and self reporting
November 24 to 26, 2021
Reporting at the allotted college
November 24 to 26, 2021