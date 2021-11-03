TS EAMCET Final Phase, Special Round Counselling Dates Announced; Complete Schedule Here

TS EAMCET final phase counselling dates

The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, has announced the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) final phase and special round counselling dates. The registration for the TS EAMCET final phase of counselling will begin on November 6 and continue till November 7. Verification of certificates will be conducted on November 8. Students seeking admission to BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses will have to login at the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in for registration.

The students who were allotted seats in TS EAMCET 2021 round 1 counselling also have the option to now cancel the allotted seat till November 5 online.