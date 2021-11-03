  • Home
TS EAMCET Final Phase, Special Round Counselling Dates Announced; Complete Schedule Here

TS EAMCET Counselling: The registration for the TS EAMCET final phase of counselling will begin on November 6 and continue till November 7. Verification of certificates will be conducted on November 8.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 3, 2021 12:05 pm IST

TS EAMCET Final Phase, Special Round Counselling Dates Announced; Complete Schedule Here
TS EAMCET final phase counselling dates
New Delhi:

The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, has announced the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) final phase and special round counselling dates. The registration for the TS EAMCET final phase of counselling will begin on November 6 and continue till November 7. Verification of certificates will be conducted on November 8. Students seeking admission to BE, BTech and Pharmacy courses will have to login at the TS EAMCET official website - tseamcet.nic.in for registration.

The students who were allotted seats in TS EAMCET 2021 round 1 counselling also have the option to now cancel the allotted seat till November 5 online.

Events

Dates

Last date for cancellation of provisionally allotted seat in first phase through online by the candidates

November 5, 2021

Final Phase

Online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of help line centre, date and time to attend for certificate verification

November 6 to 7, 2021

Certificate verification for already slot booked candidates in the final phase

November 8, 2021

Exercising options

November 6 to 9, 2021

Freezing of options

November 9, 2021

Provisional allotment of seats

November 12, 2021

Payment of tuition fee and self reporting through the website

November 12 to 15, 2021

Reporting at the allotted college

November 12 to 16, 2021

Last date for cancellation of provisionally allotted seats in final phase online

November 18

Special Round

Exercising options

November 20 to 21, 2021

Freezing of options

November 21, 2021

Provisional allotment of seats

November 24, 2021

Payment of tuition fee and self reporting

November 24 to 26, 2021

Reporting at the allotted college

November 24 to 26, 2021

