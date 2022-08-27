TS DOST 2022 Phase Two Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here

TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list is announced today, August 27.

TS DOST 2022 Phase Two Allotment Result 2022: The Degree Online Services Telangana, or TS DOST 2022 phase 2 seat allotment list is announced today, August 27, 2022. The candidates can check and download the TS DOST seat allotment result for phase two through the official website -- dost.cgg.gov.in. Candidates need to sign in through the DOST ID, pin and captcha code to download the TS DOST 2022 phase two allotment result.

The shortlisted candidates will have to report at the allotted colleges' in online mode from September 16 to 22. Candidates need to go through the fee payment, seat reservation and document verification process at the time of online reporting. The orientation programme for the candidates will be held between September 23 to 30.

TS DOST 2022 Phase Two Allotment Result Direct Link

TS DOST Seat Allotment 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website- dost.cgg.gov.in Click on the candidate login option. Enter your DOST ID and pin and then click on submit. The TS DOST seat allotment 2022 result will get displayed on the screen. Download the TS DOST seat allotment 2022 result and take a printout for future reference.

The TS DOST or Degree Online Services, Telangana is a state-level examination conducted for admission to undergraduate courses like BA, BCom, BBM, BSW, BCA and others in various private and government colleges across the state of Telangana.