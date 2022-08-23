  • Home
CPGET 2022 Answer Key, Candidate Response Sheet Out; Raise Objections By August 25

CPGET 2022 Answer Key 2022: Candidates can also raise objections against the TS CPGET answer key by August 25. The cpget.tsche.ac.in is hosting the CPGET answer key 2022 and candidates’ response sheets.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 23, 2022 1:31 pm IST

TS CPGET 2022 answer key out
New Delhi:

The Common Postgraduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) answer key has been issued today, August 22. Along with the CPGET 2022 answer key, Osmania University has also made the candidates’ response sheets and master question papers for all the subjects available. CPGET 2022 was held between August 11 and August 16. Candidates can also raise objections against the TS CPGET 2022 answer key by August 25. The cpget.tsche.ac.in is hosting the CPGET 2022 answer key and candidates’ response sheets.

Osmania University will issue the CPGET final answer key and result after considering the grievances raised against the provisional answer key. The CPGET scores will be accepted for admission to MA, MSc and MCom programmes at Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University.

“The Master Copy (before jumbling) of Question Paper along with its Preliminary Key is placed in the website. The individual candidates have to compare their questions and responses (Answers) with respect to Master copy of Question Paper and its Preliminary Key,” an official statement said.

CPGET 2022 Answer Key: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the TS CPGET website - cpget.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Select the “Master Question paper with Preminimary key” link

Step 3: Look for the paper opted for in the CPGET 2022 exam on the next window

Step 4: CPGET 2022 answer key pdf will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the CPGET answer key and match the the answers

The objections, the official statement added, on the preliminary key can be submitted on or before August 25 in written with supported documents at the office of the Convener, CPGET, DoA, Osmania University or sent to email id: convenercpget22@gmail.com.

