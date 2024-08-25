Tripura NEET UG 2024 Counselling: Round 1 Choice Filling Process Begins, Check Details

Tripura NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura, has started the choice filling process for Round 1 of the State NEET UG counselling. State domicile candidates who have qualified in the undergraduate medical entrance exam, as well as all India candidates who are not Tripura domiciles, can fill their choices by visiting the official website, dmeonline.tripura.gov.in.



The merit list for the exam was published on August 23, and the choice filling window will remain open until August 27, up to 12pm. The allotment result will be announced on August 29. Students can collect their nominations from the DME office between August 30 and August 31. Physical verification of original documents, along with other admission formalities, will take place from August 30 to September 5, up to 5pm.

Candidates aspiring to take admission in MBBS/BDS/BHMS/BAMS/BASLP courses in the state can visit the official website of the Government of Tripura for more details.

Tripura NEET UG 2024 Counselling Process

After the registration process for Tripura NEET UG 2024 counselling, a merit list will be published following an initial document screening. The Counselling Committee will then announce the dates for choice filling, followed by online seat allotment.

After seat allotment, the DME office will issue nominations for the State domicile/State quota seats. Candidates will proceed to their allotted colleges after receiving the nomination. Nomination letters for State and All India quota seats must be collected in person from the Directorate of Medical Education (DME). Admission is subject to the verification of original documents, and any discrepancies or tampering will result in cancellation. Candidates must complete the admission process within the specified time frame at their allotted institution.