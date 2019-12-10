Tribal Girl From Odisha Wins UN Award For Fighting Child Marriage, Promoting Girl's Education

Jhulima Mallick, a tribal girl from Odisha, was one among the winners of United Nation's V-Awards this year. Ms. Mallick was recognized for her resolve to end child marriage and promote education among girls in her area.

Jhulima Mallick hails from Bandudi village under Khajuripada block of Kandhamal district in Odisha. She was the only volunteer from Odisha to get selected among 10 winners from across the country.

Ms. Mallick was presented the award by the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mr. Kiren Rijiju.

I'm delighted to be Chief Guest at the International Volunteer Day #IVD2019 at New Delhi. Congratulations to all the Youth Volunteer Awardees! @UNDP & @UNV_India celebrated International Volunteer Day with theme #VolunteerForInclusionhttps://t.co/wGCsH7H8Umpic.twitter.com/88kFLFNYMc — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) December 6, 2019

Jhulima Mallick belongs to the Kanda Tribe. When she was in class 10, she had to drop out of school due to financial constraints, reports an Odisha based news portal. Her family had planned to marry her off but she resisted and eventually joined an NGO where she started ''Save The Children' campaign. So far she and other girls who have joined her campaign have saved 12 girls from early marriage.

She also re-enrolled herself in school and continued her education. She also inspired other girls in her area to continue with their education.

Ms. Mallick's achievement was also applauded by the state Chief Minister Mr. Naveen Patnaik who congratulated her on winning the award and called her work inspiring.

Congratulate Jhulima Mallick from Kandhamal on receiving @UNICEF V Award for her exemplary work to end child marriage & promote girls' education. Hailing from a tribal family, her fight against child marriage is an inspiration for others.

https://t.co/9AzQlPgNzn — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 10, 2019

The UN V-Awards are given to volunteers who work in different social sectors to uplift a community. The awards are presented on the International Volunteers' Day, On December 5.

