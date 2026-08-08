TRAI Hiring Freshers For Associate Consultant Posts, Monthly Salary Rs 80,000

TRAI Recruitment 2026: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is currently accepting applications for the recruitment of Associate Consultants (Technical-ECE) at its headquarters in New Delhi. The recruitment is open to freshers, as candidates are not required to have prior work experience to apply.

Eligible candidates can apply through TRAI's official recruitment portal, vacancies.trai.gov.in. The last date to submit applications is August 27, 2026.

TRAI Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must hold a Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Bachelor of Engineering (BE) degree in Electronics, Communications, Telecommunications, or a combination of these disciplines from a recognised university or institution.

Candidates with ME, MTech, MBA or PhD qualifications are also eligible to apply. Prior work experience is not mandatory for the post.

Applicants must be below 30 years of age. The age limit will be calculated as of August 6, 2026, the date of issuance of the recruitment advertisement.

TRAI Recruitment 2026: Vacancy And Salary

Selected candidates will receive a fixed salary of Rs 80,000 per month, along with a transport allowance of Rs 8,000 per month.

The initial engagement will be for a period of one year. TRAI may extend the engagement further based on the candidate's performance and organisational requirements.

TRAI Associate Consultant: Job Responsibilities

Selected candidates will be engaged in studies related to technology and development in the telecommunications and broadcasting ecosystem. Their responsibilities will include conducting analyses, studying international practices, preparing consultation papers, working on recommendations and undertaking data analysis.

Candidates may also be assigned other responsibilities and tasks related to the role, which they will be required to complete during their engagement.

TRAI Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected by a Selection Committee. The selection process will take into account candidates' educational qualifications, experience, communication skills, and performance in the interview, among other factors.

Eligible candidates can prepare for the selection process after submitting their applications. Selected candidates will be required to join TRAI's headquarters in New Delhi.

How To Apply For TRAI Recruitment 2026

Visit TRAI's official recruitment portal.

Select the 'Apply Online' link.

Enter the required details and upload the necessary documents.

Applications submitted by post, email or any other mode will not be considered.

TRAI Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Circular