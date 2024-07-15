Top University To Study Medicine In Russia As Per QS World Rankings

With a strong global reputation, the Russian educational system, combined with the kind and helpful nature of Russians, attracts many students. Students who wish to study medicine in Russia should refer to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings.

According to the 2024 rankings for medical studies, Sechenov University is ranked first. Moscow State University is placed in the second position.

Here is a list of the top universities to study medicine in Russia:

Sechenov University

Located in Moscow, First Moscow State Medical University is officially known as I.M. Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University and informally as Sechenov University. Established in 1758 as the medical faculty of Imperial Moscow University, it is the first medical school in Russia.

Moscow State University

Situated in Moscow, Russia, it is a public research university with 15 research institutes, 43 faculties, more than 300 departments, and six branches (including five foreign ones in the Commonwealth of Independent States countries).

Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University

Established in 1906, this university, formerly known as Russian State Medical University (RSMU), is a higher education institution named after the Russian surgeon and pedagogue. It holds the third rank.

RUDN University

Also known as Patrice Lumumba Peoples' Friendship University of Russia, this public research university was founded in 1960 and is located in Moscow, Russia.

Saint Petersburg State Medical University

Founded in September 1897, The Pavlov First Saint Petersburg State Medical University is a medical school located in St. Petersburg. It is placed in the fifth position in the rankings.

Other universities in Russia that offer medicine courses include Saint Petersburg State University, Kazan (Volga region) Federal University, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT/Moscow Phystech), North-Western State Medical University named after Mechnikov, Novosibirsk State University, Kazan State Medical University and Tomsk State University.