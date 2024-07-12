Top Universities In New Zealand As Per QS Rankings 2024

New Zealand has become a favored destination for international students in recent years due to its flexible education system. It is well known for its friendly people and relaxed lifestyle. Accommodation costs in New Zealand range from NZD 340 (Rs 17,366) for shared rooms to NZD 400 (Rs 20,430) and above for studios, with total living expenses typically falling between NZD 1,200 (61,292) and 1,500 (Rs 76,616) per month for students.

According to the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) rankings, here is the list of major universities:

University of Auckland

Established in 1883, it is New Zealand's largest university with over 40,000 students, around 10,000 of whom graduate annually.

University of Otago

As New Zealand's first university, it was set up in 1869. Otago offers more than 200 undergraduate and postgraduate programs across four divisions: Health Sciences, Sciences, Humanities, and the Otago School of Business.

Massey University

Massey University is based in New Zealand, with significant campuses in Auckland, Palmerston North, and Wellington. It has approximately 27,533 students, 18,358 of whom study either partly or fully by distance.

Victoria University of Wellington

Founded in 1897, Victoria University of Wellington is a public research university in Wellington. It was established by an Act of Parliament and was a constituent college of the University of New Zealand.

University of Waikato (Hamilton)

The University of Waikato was set up in 1964. It is a public research university situated in Hamilton, New Zealand. It has an additional campus located in Tauranga. The university performs research in various disciplines such as environmental science, marine and freshwater ecology, engineering, computer science, education, social sciences, and management.

Several other famous universities in New Zealand include the University of Canterbury (Christchurch), Lincoln University, and Auckland University of Technology (AUT).