Top 7 Medical Courses After Class 12 In India

India's healthcare sector is growing rapidly, offering various career opportunities for students after Class 12. While MBBS and BDS are the most popular choices, many other medical courses provide excellent career prospects.

Here's a list of top medical courses students can pursue after Class 12 (with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as compulsory subjects).

Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

MBBS is the most sought-after medical degree in India, allowing graduates to become doctors. The course lasts 5.5 years, including 4.5 years of theoretical study and one year of internship. Admission is based on the NEET exam.

Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS)

BDS is a five-year course (four years of study + one-year internship) for students aiming to become dentists. Admission is through NEET, with 26,949 seats available across 313 institutions in India.

Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS)

BAMS focuses on Ayurvedic medicine and treatment. The course lasts 5.5 years, including a one-year internship. Graduates can practice Ayurveda after registering with a recognised licensing authority.

Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS)

BHMS is a 5.5-year course (including a one-year internship) that provides knowledge of homeopathic treatments. Specialisations include Homeopathic Pharmacy, Pediatrics, Psychiatry, and Dermatology.

Bachelor of Veterinary Science ( B.VSc)

B.VSc is a five-year program that trains students to diagnose and treat animal diseases. With increasing demand for veterinary doctors, this career offers lucrative opportunities.

Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS)

BUMS focuses on Unani medicine, a traditional healing system. The 5.5-year course includes 4.5 years of academic study and one year of internship. Some institutes also offer distance learning options.

Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS)

BSMS is a 5.5-year undergraduate program specialising in Siddha medicine. Graduates can practice as recognised doctors in the field of Siddha medicine.

These medical courses provide diverse career options beyond MBBS and BDS. Students can explore these fields based on their interests and career goals.